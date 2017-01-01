FLOAT lets you experience the luxury of yachting more easily than ever before

Stress-free, all inclusive trips Meticulously designed by our experts for your outmost pleasure, FLOAT’s trips have no additional, hidden fees. Everything from fuel to onboard snacks and lunch ashore is included in your ticket.

Instant bookings Review all of the destinations FLOAT has to offer and book the spots you need on the shuttles you want on the available time and date that suits you best