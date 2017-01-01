Charter yachts by the seat
Book your yacht trip today
CHARTER YACHTS BY THE SEAT
FLOAT lets you experience the luxury of yachting more easily than ever before
Stress-free, all inclusive trips
Meticulously designed by our experts for your outmost pleasure, FLOAT’s trips have no additional, hidden fees. Everything from fuel to onboard snacks and lunch ashore is included in your ticket.
Instant bookings
Review all of the destinations FLOAT has to offer and book the spots you need on the shuttles you want on the available time and date that suits you best
Unbeatable prices
By letting you pay only for the amount of tickets you will need for the trip. FLOAT lets you experience the luxury of yachting at a tenth of the cost that it would have taken you otherwise.
€1 million boat from €99
Capable of smooth cruising but also surpassing 30 knots, Open class shuttles are ideal to enjoy FLOAT’s short-haul trips.
SAINT-TROPEZ — PAMPELONNE
Let FLOAT take you on a luxury yacht trip from StTropez's port to the world-famous Pampelonne Beach
MONACO — LA MALA
MONACO — CANNES
